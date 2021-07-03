American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236,225 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $11.20 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

