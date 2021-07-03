Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

