Amalgamated Bank Sells 774 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

