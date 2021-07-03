Amalgamated Bank Sells 446 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Datadog by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,254,691 shares of company stock worth $106,653,305. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.