Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,323 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,805,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

