Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,167 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Olin by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Olin by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

OLN opened at $46.00 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

