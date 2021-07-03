Amalgamated Bank Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

