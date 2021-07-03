Amalgamated Bank Has $592,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

