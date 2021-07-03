Amalgamated Bank Has $567,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,579,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

ELAN stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

