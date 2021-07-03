Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.20. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 3,282 shares.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 9,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 14,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $897,010 over the last 90 days.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.