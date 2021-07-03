Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

