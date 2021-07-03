AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,199 shares of company stock valued at $66,343,695 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

