AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $605,611.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,731.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,004 shares of company stock worth $8,251,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

