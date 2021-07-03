AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

