AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.45. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,571. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

