AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 387.58 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

