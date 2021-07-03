AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,600 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth $19,901,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $55.33 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.