AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 48.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 256.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $74.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

