AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $376.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.