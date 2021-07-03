Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $88,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.26. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

