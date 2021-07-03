Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPOA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at $872,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at $789,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPOA opened at $9.88 on Friday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

