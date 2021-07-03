Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,069 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

