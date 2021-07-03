Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

