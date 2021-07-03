Alpha Coin (APC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $7,280.76 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.01460749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00420161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00085625 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003999 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

