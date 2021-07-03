Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €227.33 ($267.45).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

FRA ALV opened at €212.85 ($250.41) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €216.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

