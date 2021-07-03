Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $207,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $57,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $35,346,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $26,000,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $14,732,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

