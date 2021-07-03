Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cerus were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

