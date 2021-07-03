Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlas were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.26 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

