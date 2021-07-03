Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Alliance Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 68.08 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £546.59 million and a P/E ratio of 68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.49.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

