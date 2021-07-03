Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 992,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 538,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 636,233 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
