Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 992,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 538,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 636,233 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

