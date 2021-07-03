Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.85. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $100.10 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

