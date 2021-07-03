Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

