Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.