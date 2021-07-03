Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 10,346 GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 154,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of GSIT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

