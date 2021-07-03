Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $4,984,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TWI stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

