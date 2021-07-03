Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PCTEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCTEL by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PCTEL by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PCTEL by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PCTEL by 99.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PCTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

