Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,472,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $186.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

