Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

ARE stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,901,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

