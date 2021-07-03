Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector stock traded up $12.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,075,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,376. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,494 shares of company stock worth $1,838,219 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.