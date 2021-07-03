Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $81.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.80. 99,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

