Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AD.UN. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AD.UN opened at C$16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$754.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

