Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.