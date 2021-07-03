Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lowered by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $118.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

