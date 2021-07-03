Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) vs. Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Head to Head Analysis

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Air Canada and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion 1.73 -$3.47 billion N/A N/A Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.28 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air Canada.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -171.34% -308.33% -17.06% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air Canada and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 4 8 0 2.67 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Air Canada currently has a consensus target price of $29.44, suggesting a potential upside of 40.14%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Air Canada’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Air Canada on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 169 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, and 78 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft; 136 aircraft under the Air Canada Express brand name, including 49 Bombardier regional jets, 62 De Havilland Dash-8 turboprop aircraft, and 25 Embraer 175 aircraft; and 39 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 14 Airbus A321 aircraft, 5 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 20 Airbus A319 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean; and provides travel loyalty programs. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

