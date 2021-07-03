AI Doctor (AIDOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $43,472.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

