Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGTK stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Agritek has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.
About Agritek
