AGF Investments LLC Trims Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $24,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 3,846,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

