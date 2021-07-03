AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,315 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,464. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.