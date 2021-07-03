AGF Investments LLC Sells 320 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

