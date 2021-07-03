AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Shares of TSCO opened at $187.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

